Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

BKR opened at $58.92 on Friday.

BKR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news,

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,032,537.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,985 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $110,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,140.04. The trade was a 14.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $1,190,736. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Baker Hughes

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes won a preferred‑provider role to supply downstream chemicals to Marathon Petroleum across North America — a commercial win that supports recurring revenue and aftermarket exposure in refining, which can boost near‑term revenue visibility. Marathon deal

Baker Hughes won a preferred‑provider role to supply downstream chemicals to Marathon Petroleum across North America — a commercial win that supports recurring revenue and aftermarket exposure in refining, which can boost near‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share (record Feb 17, payable Feb 27), reinforcing shareholder returns and supporting investor income demand; yield ~1.6% and payout ratio remains moderate.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share (record Feb 17, payable Feb 27), reinforcing shareholder returns and supporting investor income demand; yield ~1.6% and payout ratio remains moderate. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and institutional buying: several firms recently raised price targets and multiple large institutions have added to positions, underpinning a favorable analyst/institutional backdrop and supporting demand for shares.

Analyst momentum and institutional buying: several firms recently raised price targets and multiple large institutions have added to positions, underpinning a favorable analyst/institutional backdrop and supporting demand for shares. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other commentary highlight BKR as a momentum/energy‑tech name after its multi‑year rally — useful context for momentum investors but not an immediate fundamental change. Zacks momentum piece

Zacks and other commentary highlight BKR as a momentum/energy‑tech name after its multi‑year rally — useful context for momentum investors but not an immediate fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece discusses whether current pricing reflects Baker Hughes’ expanding energy‑tech role after its rally — informative for valuation debates but not a discrete catalyst. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece discusses whether current pricing reflects Baker Hughes’ expanding energy‑tech role after its rally — informative for valuation debates but not a discrete catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in the feed appears to show zero shares / NaN changes (likely a reporting quirk). Current short‑interest ratios are negligible per that report — if accurate, it reduces short‑squeeze risk; if erroneous, ignore until corrected.

Short interest data in the feed appears to show zero shares / NaN changes (likely a reporting quirk). Current short‑interest ratios are negligible per that report — if accurate, it reduces short‑squeeze risk; if erroneous, ignore until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William Beattie sold ~18,023 shares (~$1.03M) on Feb 3. Insider sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, especially if timed near highs, though one director sale is not uncommon and may be for personal reasons. Insider trade filing

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Recommended Stories

