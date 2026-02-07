AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.07.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. AudioCodes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

