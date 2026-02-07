ATI (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna set a $155.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

ATI Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. ATI has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $15,131,989. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 7,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ATI by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

