Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN opened at $19.57 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,134.60. This represents a 45.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $6,119,000. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baldwin Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Featured Articles

