Analyzing City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for City Bank and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.96%. Given City Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Bank is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares City Bank and Cathay General Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp $1.38 billion 2.66 $315.12 million $4.54 11.92

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 22.76% 10.89% 1.32%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats City Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

