Contrasting AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) & AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN)

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) and AERWINS Technologies (OTCMKTS:AWIN – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AIRO Group and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIRO Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

AIRO Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.01%. Given AIRO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AIRO Group is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.

This table compares AIRO Group and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIRO Group N/A N/A N/A AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIRO Group and AERWINS Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIRO Group $86.93 million 3.47 -$20.28 million $0.02 482.00 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A -$25.94 million ($40.00) 0.00

AIRO Group has higher revenue and earnings than AERWINS Technologies. AERWINS Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIRO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AIRO Group beats AERWINS Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIRO Group

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market. We offer connected and diversified solutions providing operational synergies across our segments and are powered by an international footprint as well as supplier and public sector relationships. Supported by complementary and innovative technologies, we believe we bring a unique value proposition to the market and are well-positioned to become a differentiated leader in the industry. Our business is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility. These four segments collectively target a combined total addressable market estimated to be over $315.4 billion by 2030. — Drones. The Drones segment develops, manufactures, and sells drones and will provide drone services, such as DaaS, for military and commercial end users. Our military drones are sold through our Sky-Watch brand, which is a key supplier to European NATO countries. A critical point of differentiation lies in our drones’ ability to perform in a GPS-denied environment, which is a technology application relevant for both military and commercial end markets. Avionics. The Avionics segment develops, manufactures, and sells avionics for military and general aviation aircraft, drones, and eVTOLs. Our advanced avionics products include flight displays, Connected Panels, and GPS/GNSS sensors, all of which have been installed on legacy military aircraft and general aviation platforms. We sell our advanced avionics through our Aspen Avionics brand, which is well-recognized in the general aviation aftermarket sector with over 20 years of operating history and long-term customer loyalty for our value proposition. We also serve as an avionics supplier for OEMs, including Robinson Helicopters, Pilatus, and Honeywell. We believe our avionics solutions have a considerable market opportunity as general aviation fleets continue to age, with owners and operators seeking to upgrade the avionics technology on their aircraft. Training. The Training segment currently provides military pilot training and will provide commercial pilot training in the future. We offer professional training and consulting services to the U.S. military, select NATO countries, and other U.S. allies under our CDI brand. These offerings include adversary air, close air support, ISR aircraft leasing, pilot training ground liaison services, and JTAC, as well as full joint theatre ISR and simulated ground strike training. We work closely with special military forces such as SEAL teams, the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center, and USAF Air Combat Command, and are a mandated recipient on a $5.7 billion IDIQ contract. Our personnel’s top security clearances and established relationships at the Pentagon provide us with a differentiated ability to bid on mandates. We also plan to offer commercial pilot training and plan to expand our non-military capabilities in response to the global pilot shortage. Electric Air Mobility. The Electric Air Mobility segment is developing a rotorcraft eVTOL for cargo and passenger use through our Jaunt brand for fixed route flights, on-demand trips, and cargo operations. Our research and development (“R&D”) efforts are focused on developing a cargo eVTOL platform, which will be a scaled-down version of our passenger eVTOL platform, and will target the attractive middle mile delivery cargo market. Meanwhile, our long-term R&D efforts are focused on developing a full-scale multi-role eVTOL platform, which will be able to serve both the cargo and passenger markets. We plan to certify our eVTOLs through existing CAR 529 Rotorcraft standards, with our platform including the best attributes of both rotary and fixed wing aircraft. Our patented compound rotorcraft technology, a core point of technological differentiation that will underpin our cargo eVTOL’s commercial capability, has over 300 piloted flight hours on multiple Jaunt demonstrator aircraft. We believe the range and payload capabilities driven by this technology uniquely position us to provide a compelling commercial solution for the eVTOL cargo market. Once developed and certified, we expect our cargo eVTOL program will serve as the foundation of our commercialization efforts, with passenger applications serving as a longer-term secondary initiative. Our principal executive offices are located in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc. engages in redesigning single-seat optionally manned air vehicle in the United States. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

