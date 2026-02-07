GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

