Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) vs. Dana (NYSE:DAN) Head-To-Head Survey

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Service Team and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dana 0 3 5 1 2.78

Dana has a consensus price target of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Dana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Service Team.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dana $10.28 billion 0.36 -$57.00 million $0.45 70.51

This table compares Service Team and Dana”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Service Team has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dana.

Volatility and Risk

Service Team has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Service Team and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A Dana 0.64% 6.35% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Service Team shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dana beats Service Team on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Team

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. It offers drive systems, including axles, driveshafts, transmission, and wheel and track drives; motion systems, such as winches, slew drives, and hub drives; and electrodynamic technologies comprised of motors, inverters, software and control systems, battery-management systems, and fuel cell plates. The company also provides sealing solutions, such as gaskets, seals, cam covers, and oil pan modules; thermal-management technologies, including transmission and engine oil cooling, battery and electronics cooling, charge air cooling, and thermal-acoustical protective shielding; and digital solutions that include active and passive system controls, as well as descriptive and predictive analytics. It serves vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets, as well as the stationary industrial market. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

