Daito Trust Construction (DIFTY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Profitability
This table compares Daito Trust Construction and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Daito Trust Construction
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Daito Trust Construction Competitors
|3.41%
|-19.79%
|0.44%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Daito Trust Construction and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Daito Trust Construction
|$12.10 billion
|$619.46 million
|42.00
|Daito Trust Construction Competitors
|$3.60 billion
|$117.71 million
|48.23
Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Daito Trust Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Risk and Volatility
Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Daito Trust Construction rivals beat Daito Trust Construction on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Daito Trust Construction
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses. Further, the company operates day service centers and childcare facilities; operates hotels in Malaysia; and bridge financing for general contractors. Additionally, it sells short-term insurance; offers credit card settlements services; rental apartment and condominium brokering services; provides real estate management and asset succession consulting services; and offers document shipping and destruction, printing, and administrative services. The company also engages in development and sale of investment-type apartment properties, and management of facility reservation portal sites. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.