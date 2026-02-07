Daito Trust Construction (DIFTY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2026

Profitability

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A
Daito Trust Construction Competitors 3.41% -19.79% 0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Daito Trust Construction $12.10 billion $619.46 million 42.00
Daito Trust Construction Competitors $3.60 billion $117.71 million 48.23

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Daito Trust Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Daito Trust Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Daito Trust Construction pays out 130.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 90.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daito Trust Construction rivals beat Daito Trust Construction on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses. Further, the company operates day service centers and childcare facilities; operates hotels in Malaysia; and bridge financing for general contractors. Additionally, it sells short-term insurance; offers credit card settlements services; rental apartment and condominium brokering services; provides real estate management and asset succession consulting services; and offers document shipping and destruction, printing, and administrative services. The company also engages in development and sale of investment-type apartment properties, and management of facility reservation portal sites. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

