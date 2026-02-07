Head-To-Head Survey: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Flushing Financial and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 1 3 0 0 1.75 Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flushing Financial presently has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Flushing Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Southern Banc.

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 3.86% 5.96% 0.47% Southern Banc 7.55% 5.65% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Southern Banc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $489.63 million 1.16 $18.88 million $0.54 31.19 Southern Banc $12.13 million 0.71 $920,000.00 $1.21 8.78

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

