Contrasting PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) & Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) and PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of PS International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of PS International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hub Group and PS International Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $3.95 billion 0.65 $103.99 million $1.73 24.25 PS International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than PS International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hub Group and PS International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 1 8 8 0 2.41 PS International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Hub Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.87, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Hub Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than PS International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and PS International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 2.82% 6.58% 3.97% PS International Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hub Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS International Group has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hub Group beats PS International Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About PS International Group

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

