Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Critical Analysis

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Toro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $804.06 million 1.01 $176.23 million $3.18 8.48 Toro $22.39 million 3.32 $25.21 million $0.04 86.50

Analyst Ratings

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 3 1 0 2.25 Toro 1 0 0 0 1.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Toro.

Volatility & Risk

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 15.97% 13.36% 6.31% Toro 26.12% 2.61% 1.58%

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Toro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

