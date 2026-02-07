Comparing New World Solutions (OTCMKTS:REGRF) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

New World Solutions (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New World Solutions and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Solutions N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry 4.02% 8.05% 4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New World Solutions and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry 1 6 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 46.97%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than New World Solutions.

20.1% of New World Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New World Solutions and BlackBerry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.39 BlackBerry $534.90 million 3.80 -$79.00 million $0.03 115.67

New World Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. New World Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackBerry beats New World Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New World Solutions

New World Solutions Inc. operates as a technology company. It provides exposure to various areas of decentralized finance to shareholders. New World Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. New World Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitnine Global Inc.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

