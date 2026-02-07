Contrasting Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and Enovis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enovis 1 0 7 0 2.75

Enovis has a consensus price target of $46.71, indicating a potential upside of 106.79%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -1,557.26% -202.20% -173.34% Enovis -61.22% 7.79% 4.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Enovis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 1.95 -$5.66 million ($6.68) -0.13 Enovis $2.11 billion 0.61 -$825.49 million ($23.66) -0.95

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivic Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

