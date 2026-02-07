AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $218.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the sale, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

