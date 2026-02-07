The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

See Also

