The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Up 1.3%
NYSE:KR opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $74.90.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.
Key Headlines Impacting Kroger
Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Social and trader sentiment is upbeat about Kroger’s rebound potential despite recent profit volatility; posts highlight a low forward P/E, long dividend history and traders adding long exposure — supporting momentum and buyer interest. Kroger Stock (KR) Opinions on Recent Earnings Report
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity shows large buys from firms like Wellington, UBS and Goldman, offsetting notable sells — heavy additions by major asset managers can be a near-term support for the stock. Institutional holdings and hedge fund activity
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is favorable: recent “Buy/Outperform” notes and a median price target around $70 (several targets higher) give investors a visible upside reference that can lift sentiment. Analyst ratings and targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Kroger scheduled its Q4 2025 earnings conference call for March 5 — management commentary and Q&A could move the stock depending on guidance detail and margin commentary. Earnings call announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Management changes: Kroger named a new Central Division president as part of divisional reshuffling — typically neutral but worth watching for execution on regional performance. Kroger names new Central Division president
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and seasonal demand articles (Big Game/Valentine’s Day) and consumer tips increase traffic/awareness but are unlikely to materially change fundamentals on their own. In the Kitchen with Kroger
- Negative Sentiment: Kroger plans to close 18 retail health clinics in Georgia — closures signal portfolio pruning or cost actions but could reduce ancillary revenue and customer touchpoints in those markets. Kroger to reportedly close 18 health clinics in Georgia Kroger to close 18 retail health clinics
- Negative Sentiment: Store-safety incident: local reports of a fight and an individual reportedly pulling a gun prompted an evacuation at a Kroger store — negative for brand/safety perception in that location, though limited likely to be a localized, short-term impact. Kroger evacuated after fight breaks out Person reportedly pulls gun out during fight at local Kroger
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.
In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.
