Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 12,310 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 22,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 54.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,763,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.50.

NYSE BIO opened at $302.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $345.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

