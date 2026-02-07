Carlson Capital L.P. Invests $682,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Target by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 43.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.21.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

