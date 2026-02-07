Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $929.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $909.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $278.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 19,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.27, for a total value of $19,088,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,695,875.30. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,718,401 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

