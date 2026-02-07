IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 4,037 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $191.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.12 and a 1-year high of $333.82.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.57.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

