Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after acquiring an additional 687,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $135,597,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $384.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS said it will replace Amgen’s and Lilly’s bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.