BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 52,148 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,148 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kroger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $74.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.
- Positive Sentiment: Social and trader sentiment is upbeat about Kroger’s rebound potential despite recent profit volatility; posts highlight a low forward P/E, long dividend history and traders adding long exposure — supporting momentum and buyer interest. Kroger Stock (KR) Opinions on Recent Earnings Report
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional activity shows large buys from firms like Wellington, UBS and Goldman, offsetting notable sells — heavy additions by major asset managers can be a near-term support for the stock. Institutional holdings and hedge fund activity
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is favorable: recent “Buy/Outperform” notes and a median price target around $70 (several targets higher) give investors a visible upside reference that can lift sentiment. Analyst ratings and targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Kroger scheduled its Q4 2025 earnings conference call for March 5 — management commentary and Q&A could move the stock depending on guidance detail and margin commentary. Earnings call announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Management changes: Kroger named a new Central Division president as part of divisional reshuffling — typically neutral but worth watching for execution on regional performance. Kroger names new Central Division president
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and seasonal demand articles (Big Game/Valentine’s Day) and consumer tips increase traffic/awareness but are unlikely to materially change fundamentals on their own. In the Kitchen with Kroger
- Negative Sentiment: Kroger plans to close 18 retail health clinics in Georgia — closures signal portfolio pruning or cost actions but could reduce ancillary revenue and customer touchpoints in those markets. Kroger to reportedly close 18 health clinics in Georgia Kroger to close 18 retail health clinics
- Negative Sentiment: Store-safety incident: local reports of a fight and an individual reportedly pulling a gun prompted an evacuation at a Kroger store — negative for brand/safety perception in that location, though limited likely to be a localized, short-term impact. Kroger evacuated after fight breaks out Person reportedly pulls gun out during fight at local Kroger
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.
The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.
In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.
