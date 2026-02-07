BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 52,148 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,148 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kroger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

