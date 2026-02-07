Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 4,300 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 339,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,053,000 after buying an additional 134,988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 511.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $117.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

In related news, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $1,573,755.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,666.36. This trade represents a 28.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,059.79. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

