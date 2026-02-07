Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,107 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after acquiring an additional 687,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,597,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $384.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $385.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.65.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS said it will replace Amgen’s and Lilly’s bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

