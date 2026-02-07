Comparing Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) and Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH)

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aureus Greenway and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aureus Greenway -95.21% -19.54% -16.92% Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 82.54% 17.61% 12.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aureus Greenway and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aureus Greenway 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 1 3 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Given Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is more favorable than Aureus Greenway.

This table compares Aureus Greenway and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aureus Greenway $3.30 million 17.94 -$180,000.00 ($0.20) -19.65 Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $366.49 million 2.89 $368.54 million $12.50 3.00

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Aureus Greenway. Aureus Greenway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Aureus Greenway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality beats Aureus Greenway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aureus Greenway

(Get Free Report)

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike. The property underlying both of our golf country clubs and the owner of that property are part of and subject to the Association, a not-for-profit corporation homeowners association. Leveraging our two golf country clubs, we plan to (i) continue to develop customer loyalty and capture a greater share of the golf-players who live in,. or visit the greater Orlando region and (ii) increase our revenue from the operation of our golf country clubs. We believe the quality of our golf-courses and the amenities we offer will continue to enhance our ability to attract and retain golf-players across a number of demographic groups and skill levels. Each of our golf country clubs is organized into four principal business sectors: (i) golf recreation, retail golf products, and equipment and facilities rental, (ii) membership dues, (iii) food and beverage services. and (iv) ancillary services and amenities. Each of the golf-courses featured at our golf country clubs present a different set of physical and strategic challenges depending on the layout and where we place the position of a ball-hole and flagstick on a green from time to time during the golf-season. We believe this variation helps to create an enjoyable experience for our customers, no matter how many times they have visited our golf-courses before. We acquired both of our golf country clubs in 2014, and since then, our management team has grown alongside the business. Similarly, our revenue has increased steadily during the last five years due to efforts from our greens superintendent as well as the executive management team. We believe recent capital improvements at both golf country clubs will help the facilities and our golf-courses progressively grow in stature and reputation in order to keep up to date with future infrastructure needs that can meet future demand and structural wherewithal. As a result of these upgrades and our management’s plans for growth, we believe they have gained valuable experience and are well-equipped to take on additional assets and continue to enhance the performance of both golf country clubs since our initial acquisition in 2014. Our principal executive office is located at 2995 Remington Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

