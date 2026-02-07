Head-To-Head Review: Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Onconetix and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconetix -4,011.43% -632.63% -160.97% AstraZeneca 16.17% 32.89% 13.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Onconetix and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconetix 1 0 0 0 1.00 AstraZeneca 1 0 10 0 2.82

Valuation & Earnings

AstraZeneca has a consensus target price of $95.75, indicating a potential downside of 50.49%. Given AstraZeneca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Onconetix.

This table compares Onconetix and AstraZeneca”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconetix $2.52 million 0.72 -$58.69 million $10.89 0.11 AstraZeneca $58.13 billion 5.16 $7.04 billion $6.02 32.13

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Onconetix. Onconetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Onconetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Onconetix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Onconetix has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Onconetix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Onconetix, Inc. in December 2023. Onconetix, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; BenevolentAI for drug discovery for systemic lupus erythematosus; and Absci Corporation for AI-driven drug discovery against an oncology target. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

