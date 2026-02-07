O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.5789.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an “overweight” rating on ORLY even after trimming its price target from $114 to $108, signaling continued confidence in medium‑term upside. Read More.

JPMorgan kept an “overweight” rating on ORLY even after trimming its price target from $114 to $108, signaling continued confidence in medium‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a “Buy” rating on ORLY, supporting demand from bullish institutional investors. Read More.

DA Davidson reiterated a “Buy” rating on ORLY, supporting demand from bullish institutional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI issued a “Buy” on the stock, adding another pro‑growth analyst voice after the quarter. Read More.

Evercore ISI issued a “Buy” on the stock, adding another pro‑growth analyst voice after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 comparable‑store sales target of 3%–5% and reiterated accelerated North American store expansion, supporting longer‑term revenue growth assumptions. Read More.

Management set a 2026 comparable‑store sales target of 3%–5% and reiterated accelerated North American store expansion, supporting longer‑term revenue growth assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue trends remain healthy: Q4 revenue rose ~7.8% year‑over‑year, comps +5.6% and store count reached ~6,585 — shows steady business momentum but not enough by itself to offset guidance concerns. Read More.

Revenue trends remain healthy: Q4 revenue rose ~7.8% year‑over‑year, comps +5.6% and store count reached ~6,585 — shows steady business momentum but not enough by itself to offset guidance concerns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst notes and earnings summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo highlights) emphasize ORLY remains attractive for long‑term holders despite near‑term headwinds. Read More.

Several analyst notes and earnings summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo highlights) emphasize ORLY remains attractive for long‑term holders despite near‑term headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $0.71 vs $0.72) and FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.10–3.20 came in below the Street, creating downward pressure on near‑term expectations. Read More.

Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $0.71 vs $0.72) and FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.10–3.20 came in below the Street, creating downward pressure on near‑term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Following results, several analysts trimmed forecasts and some models were reduced — a catalyst for additional selling or more cautious positioning. Read More.

Following results, several analysts trimmed forecasts and some models were reduced — a catalyst for additional selling or more cautious positioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded ORLY from “outperform” to “neutral” with a $96 target, reflecting more guarded near‑term outlook among some sell‑side firms. Read More.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting O’Reilly Automotive this week:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $94.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.