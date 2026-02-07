First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $59.32 million 4.15 $20.24 million $3.08 12.17 First Seacoast Bancorp $29.33 million 2.10 -$510,000.00 ($0.50) -26.20

Analyst Ratings

Chain Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. First Seacoast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chain Bridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chain Bridge Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75 First Seacoast Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Chain Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.98%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Chain Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp 34.11% 12.88% 1.29% First Seacoast Bancorp -7.66% -3.50% -0.36%

Summary

Chain Bridge Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.