Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) and eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) and Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Get eXoZymes alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eXoZymes and Disc Medicine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXoZymes $70,000.00 1,261.20 -$5.86 million ($0.77) -13.65 Disc Medicine N/A N/A -$109.36 million ($5.35) -14.90

Risk & Volatility

eXoZymes has higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine. Disc Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eXoZymes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

eXoZymes has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disc Medicine has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eXoZymes and Disc Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXoZymes N/A -104.58% -79.55% Disc Medicine N/A -31.61% -28.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Disc Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of eXoZymes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Disc Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for eXoZymes and Disc Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXoZymes 1 0 0 0 1.00 Disc Medicine 1 1 11 0 2.77

Disc Medicine has a consensus price target of $119.45, suggesting a potential upside of 49.84%. Given Disc Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Disc Medicine is more favorable than eXoZymes.

About eXoZymes

(Get Free Report)

eXoZymes, Inc. is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Its pipeline includes bitopertin for the treatment of erythropoietic porphyrias, including erythropoietic protoporphyria, X-linked protoporphyria, and diamond-blackfan anemia; DISC-0974 for the treatment of anemia of myelofibrosis, and anemia of chronic kidney disease; and DISC-3405 for the treatment of polycythemia vera, and other hematologic disorders. The company’s preclinical programs include DISC-0998, for the treatment of anemia associated with inflammatory diseases. Disc Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for eXoZymes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXoZymes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.