Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Interactive Strength and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Interactive Strength presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 531.49%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

This table compares Interactive Strength and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49% Bluegreen Vacations N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Strength and Bluegreen Vacations”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $5.38 million 0.35 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.02 Bluegreen Vacations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interactive Strength.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Interactive Strength on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

