Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) vs. Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Critical Survey

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) and Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ingevity has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbia Advance has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.41 billion 1.86 -$430.30 million ($1.82) -39.98 Orbia Advance $7.51 billion 0.31 $145.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ingevity and Orbia Advance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orbia Advance has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and Orbia Advance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity -5.14% 103.69% 9.17% Orbia Advance -4.81% -9.53% -2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ingevity and Orbia Advance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 1 2 1 0 2.00 Orbia Advance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ingevity currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Orbia Advance.

Summary

Ingevity beats Orbia Advance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for food, water, beverage, and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment consists of road technologies and industrial specialties. This segment's products are used in pavement construction, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road markings, agrochemical dispersants, paper chemicals, and other industrial uses. The Advanced Polymer Technologies segment produces caprolactone and caprolactone-based specialty polymers for use in coatings, resins, elastomers, adhesives, bioplastics, and medical devices. It serves automotive parts and components manufacturers through sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as WestRock Company, Specialty Chemicals Business and changed its name to Ingevity Corporation in September 2015. Ingevity Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

