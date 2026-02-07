Critical Contrast: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) versus Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Firefly Neuroscience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -$748.00 million ($0.45) -9.51 Firefly Neuroscience $110,000.00 95.33 -$10.46 million ($2.09) -0.35

Risk and Volatility

Firefly Neuroscience has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firefly Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Firefly Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -40.44% -35.96% Firefly Neuroscience -2,705.88% -319.00% -191.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aurora Innovation and Firefly Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 2 3 5 0 2.30 Firefly Neuroscience 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 135.11%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Firefly Neuroscience.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Firefly Neuroscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Firefly Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

