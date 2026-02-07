Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) versus Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Financial Analysis

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) and Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Carisma Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.73 million ($0.24) -9.50 Carisma Therapeutics $10.77 million 0.18 -$60.48 million $0.73 0.06

Analyst Recommendations

Context Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carisma Therapeutics. Context Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Context Therapeutics and Carisma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 1 0 7 0 2.75 Carisma Therapeutics 1 0 1 1 2.67

Context Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Carisma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,088.18%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than Context Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Carisma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -30.93% -29.59% Carisma Therapeutics -254.28% N/A -192.17%

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Context Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

