Head to Head Survey: Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) vs. Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Livento Group and Addentax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Addentax Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84% Addentax Group -96.23% -18.12% -9.95%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.69 million 1,348.97 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Addentax Group $4.18 million 0.92 -$5.09 million ($0.59) -0.56

This table compares Livento Group and Addentax Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Addentax Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Addentax Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Livento Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

