F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FG. Zacks Research cut F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.40%.The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 474.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

