Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maximus currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Maximus Stock Down 3.9%

MMS stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38. Maximus has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Maximus will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $350,746.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,027.28. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Maximus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 163,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

