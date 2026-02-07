Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.60.

J opened at $148.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,760. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

