Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $105.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,543,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,549,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.