MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $193.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.18. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $194.39.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $53,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,874. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety Incorporporated

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company’s offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA’s products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.