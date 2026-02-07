NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell Rating

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NL Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $302.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.34). NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 179.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 276,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NL Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based industrial minerals company whose primary focus is the mining, upgrading and marketing of titanium feedstocks. The company’s products include synthetic rutile and chloride slag, which serve as key raw materials for producers of titanium dioxide pigment. These pigments are widely used as whitening and opacifying agents in coatings, plastics, paper and specialty applications.

NL Industries serves a global customer base, supplying feedstocks under long-term agreements and through spot transactions.

