fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

FUBO opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $538.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). fuboTV had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $434,211.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 561,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,641.40. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 170,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $539,048.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,310.48. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 228,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 189.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,721,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,479 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 29.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated an “Outperform” rating on FuboTV despite cutting its price target from $5.00 to $3.50, signaling continued analyst conviction that Fubo can monetize growth and the Hulu Live combination; the new target still implies significant upside from current levels. FuboTV price target cut, but analysts remain bullish

Wedbush reiterated an “Outperform” rating on FuboTV despite cutting its price target from $5.00 to $3.50, signaling continued analyst conviction that Fubo can monetize growth and the Hulu Live combination; the new target still implies significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: FuboTV is being positioned as a go-to option during NBC blackouts for major events — coverage highlights free/alternate streaming options for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl windows, which can drive short-term sign-ups and viewing minutes. Winter Olympics 2026 TV schedule, free streams during NBC blackout on FuboTV

FuboTV is being positioned as a go-to option during NBC blackouts for major events — coverage highlights free/alternate streaming options for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl windows, which can drive short-term sign-ups and viewing minutes. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple programming promotions (RuPaul’s “Untucked,” “Next Level Chef,” Tyler Perry shows, special Muppet event) were highlighted in local streaming guides — helpful for maintaining engagement but routine for a streaming distributor and unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race Next Level Chef

Multiple programming promotions (RuPaul’s “Untucked,” “Next Level Chef,” Tyler Perry shows, special Muppet event) were highlighted in local streaming guides — helpful for maintaining engagement but routine for a streaming distributor and unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Negative Sentiment: FuboTV reported combined-quarter results that missed EPS expectations, withheld forward guidance and announced a reverse stock split; those corporate developments prompted a post-earnings gap down and are the main drivers of the current downside pressure. Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FuboTV reported combined-quarter results that missed EPS expectations, withheld forward guidance and announced a reverse stock split; those corporate developments prompted a post-earnings gap down and are the main drivers of the current downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary notes FuboTV shares have tracked the broader NYSE weakness since the earnings miss, increasing volatility; investors should expect continued headline-driven swings while the company integrates Hulu Live and works to restore guidance visibility. FuboTV Drops After Earnings

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

