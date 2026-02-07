Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Shares of LEG stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

Featured Articles

