Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) to Sell

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 5.5%

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth $11,220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

