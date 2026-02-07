Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

