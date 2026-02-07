Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

GKOS opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,259.35. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,655 shares of company stock valued at $37,752,234. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 16.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

