Needham & Company LLC Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $30.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of VRNS opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Varonis Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Varonis from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $30, giving the stock an analyst-backed boost. DA Davidson upgrade

DA Davidson upgraded Varonis from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $30, giving the stock an analyst-backed boost. Positive Sentiment: An industry-themed note says Varonis aligns with Nasdaq‑100 cybersecurity themes, which can attract thematic/ETF flows and investor interest in security software names. Varonis aligns with Nasdaq‑100 cybersecurity themes

An industry-themed note says Varonis aligns with Nasdaq‑100 cybersecurity themes, which can attract thematic/ETF flows and investor interest in security software names. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity shows unusually large options volume for VRNS, which often signals short‑term speculation or hedging that can increase intraday volatility but not necessarily change fundamentals. Unusually large options volume

Market activity shows unusually large options volume for VRNS, which often signals short‑term speculation or hedging that can increase intraday volatility but not necessarily change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets report new analyst targets around the mid‑$30s (e.g., $34.20 reported), showing mixed analyst views after recent results. These disparate targets can produce short-term trading moves as investors digest the consensus. Analyst price target reporting

Some outlets report new analyst targets around the mid‑$30s (e.g., $34.20 reported), showing mixed analyst views after recent results. These disparate targets can produce short-term trading moves as investors digest the consensus. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for a securities class action against Varonis (alleging misleading statements about its SaaS transition). Widespread plaintiff‑firm notices and a filed class action increase legal risk, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for a securities class action against Varonis (alleging misleading statements about its SaaS transition). Widespread plaintiff‑firm notices and a filed class action increase legal risk, potential costs, and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, JPMorgan, Truist, Wedbush, Citi and others lowered targets in recent notes), signaling reduced near‑term optimism about growth/transition dynamics and likely applying downward pressure on the stock. Analyst price target cuts roundup

Several sell‑side firms cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, JPMorgan, Truist, Wedbush, Citi and others lowered targets in recent notes), signaling reduced near‑term optimism about growth/transition dynamics and likely applying downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the post‑earnings selloff highlights that, while Varonis beat the quarter, aspects of the report (and guidance/discussion around the SaaS transition) worried investors and contributed to a sharp drawdown. That earnings reaction remains a key driver of current sentiment. Post‑earnings selloff analysis

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.