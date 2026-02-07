Reviewing Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Expedia Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $3.86 billion 1.17 -$1.78 billion N/A N/A Expedia Group $13.69 billion 2.12 $1.23 billion $10.45 22.67

Volatility and Risk

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 2 0 0 2.00 Expedia Group 0 21 13 0 2.38

Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $290.87, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Expedia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group 9.66% 64.15% 6.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Expedia Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The company's B2B segment provides various travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management, and financial institutions who leverage its travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to its travelers. Its trivago segment, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites. In addition, the company provides brand advertising through online and offline channels, loyalty programs, mobile apps, and search engine marketing, as well as metasearch, social media, direct and personalized traveler communications on its websites, and through direct e-mail communication with its travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.