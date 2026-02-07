Wall Street Zen Downgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Hold

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASYS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Amtech Systems Stock Down 29.9%

ASYS opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.67. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 41.28%.The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong AI-driven demand for packaging and substrate equipment and noted margin expansion in the quarter, which could support better future profitability. Amtech Q1 Highlights

Management highlighted strong AI-driven demand for packaging and substrate equipment and noted margin expansion in the quarter, which could support better future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Company reported a healthy cash position (about $22.1M) and positive cash from operations ($4.1M) for the quarter, which provides liquidity to navigate near-term volatility. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Company reported a healthy cash position (about $22.1M) and positive cash from operations ($4.1M) for the quarter, which provides liquidity to navigate near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued initial Q2 revenue guidance in a $19.0M–$21.0M range (consensus roughly $19.5M) — guidance is near consensus but leaves limited upside if revenue falls to the low end. Q2 Guidance Document

Company issued initial Q2 revenue guidance in a $19.0M–$21.0M range (consensus roughly $19.5M) — guidance is near consensus but leaves limited upside if revenue falls to the low end. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple call transcripts and summaries are available for investors who want management commentary and detail on AI demand, backlog and product mix. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Multiple call transcripts and summaries are available for investors who want management commentary and detail on AI demand, backlog and product mix. Negative Sentiment: Reported Q1 EPS came in below consensus (company-quarter EPS ~ $0.01–$0.03 vs. est. ~$0.07) and revenue was about $19.0M vs. estimates near $19.2–$19.5M — the misses triggered a sharp selloff. Zacks: Q1 Miss

Reported Q1 EPS came in below consensus (company-quarter EPS ~ $0.01–$0.03 vs. est. ~$0.07) and revenue was about $19.0M vs. estimates near $19.2–$19.5M — the misses triggered a sharp selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock experienced heavy volume and a large intraday decline as investors sold on the earnings/revenue miss despite some positive commentary — this indicates short-term sentiment has turned negative. Zacks: Stock Plunges After Q1

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

