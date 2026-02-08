Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price Up 10.3% After Earnings Beat

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.7360. Approximately 753,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,364,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.57% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 92.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

