Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price Up 10.3% After Earnings Beat

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.7360. Approximately 753,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,364,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.
The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.57% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS.
Gen Digital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and strong growth — Revenue jumped 25.8% Y/Y and EPS beat consensus, signaling accelerating top-line momentum that supports the stock rally. Gen Digital Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 guidance — Company increased full‑year EPS and Q4 guidance above Street estimates, implying stronger forward earnings visibility. Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Drivers called out — Management cited strong bookings, customer growth, AI product features and the MoneyLion business as contributors to revenue and guidance upgrades. Gen Digital raises 2026 revenue and EPS guidance as AI and MoneyLion drive growth
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage — Multiple outlets reported the beat and guidance raise, which likely fueled the jump in share price and higher trading volume. Gen Digital shares rise after beating Q3 expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Supplementary detail & presentation — Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want line-item detail on bookings, churn and product metrics. Gen Digital Q3 Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board announced a $0.125 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Feb 13, pay Mar 11), adding modest income appeal. (Company release Feb 5).
- Negative Sentiment: Minor adverse note on related security — An Equity Right (GENVR) price target was sharply lowered by one outlet, which could concern holders of that instrument but is unlikely to affect GEN’s core share performance materially. Gen Digital Inc. – Equity Right (GENVR) price target decreased
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.
In related news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 92.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.
Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.
