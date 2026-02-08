Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $195.96 and last traded at $194.6910, with a volume of 237889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.36.

The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Biogen from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.23.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $134,116.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,390.30. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

